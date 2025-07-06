Elon Musk announces formation of new US political party

New York: US tech billionaire Elon Musk said he has formed a new political party to give Americans their freedom back, after a dramatic falling out with Donald Trump.

He announced his plans on his social media platform X that he had set up the ‘America Party’ to challenge the two-party system in the country.

“Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” Musk said in a post on X. “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said.

Musk did not say where the party may be registered. To legally form the party would require it to register with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The most recent FEC filings showed no indication that has happened, CNN said.

Musk first raised the prospect of forming a party during his public feud with Trump, which saw him leave his role in the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and engage in a vicious public spat with his former ally.

Following a dispute with Trump over a federal spending bill, Elon Musk announced a new political party, citing 2-to-1 support in a user poll. The fiscally conservative party plans to contest limited House and Senate races during next year’s midterm elections, aiming to cut

government spending.