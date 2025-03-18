Egypt and Kuwait slam Israel

Washington: The leaders of Egypt and Kuwait say Israel’s attacks on Gaza are a “gross violation of international law and the ceasefire deal.”

The statement from the Egyptian presidency said Israel was resuming the war as part of “premeditated efforts” to make Gaza unlivable and transfer the Palestinians out of their territories. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah spoke by phone Tuesday and warned that the Israeli attacks “could broaden the conflict and undermine prospects of peace and stability in the region.” They called for the international community to “bear its responsibility and push for an immediate ceasefire.” Meanwhile, Paris is urging both Israel and the Palestinians to respect the ceasefire and “condemned”

Israel’s airstrikes.