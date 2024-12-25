Edinburgh transforms into a festive wonderland celebrating Christmas, culture and tradition

Edinburgh: With Christmas around the corner, Edinburgh comes alive in a vibrant rainbow of festive colours, capturing the holiday spirit in one of Scotland’s most beloved cities.

Christmas is one of the biggest celebrations of the year here, a time for gathering with friends and family to embrace the festivities and honour the local traditions.

In Scotland, the main festive celebrations take place on December 25, however, Christmas Eve and Boxing Day bring their unique customs and charm.

The sound of “Jingle Bells Jingle Bells” is all around the city. The houses have been decorated just like every year.

Bathed in colourful lights, from Union Jack flags to Santa’s reindeer, festive decorations adorn the walls of houses, fill the gardens, and even peek out from pine trees neatly lined along both sides of the road. This is the magic of Edinburgh’s Christmas preparations. This is what we call the Edinburgh Christmas preparation.

For the Bengali community here, the excitement of celebrating Christmas and welcoming the New Year mirrors the vibrant festivities of Kolkata, with people embracing the season with the same enthusiasm and fervour.

In the bustling city of Edinburgh, weekends are abuzz with people engrossed in Christmas shopping. The city’s malls are packed with discounts and lively crowds, reminiscent of the festive vibes and Diwali offers in India.

Edinburgh tour in Scotland’s decorated city is a great attraction for travellers, with the Christmas festival, Princess Street Garden, like every year, is filled with various handmade goods from different countries.

From eight to eighty, people flock to Princes Street Gardens every evening to experience the magic of the festive fair.

Moreover, this season offers a chance to savour diverse flavours of festive foods from various countries, adding a global touch to the celebrations.

Another place for entertainment on a winter night is Edinburgh’s Supermarket.

Edinburgh enters a festive rhythm in the days leading up to Christmas. As the sun rises in the early morning, the whimsical weather adds to the charm.

During this time, the neatly arranged pub restaurants on Princes Street create a vibrant and colourful atmosphere, like a Christmas gift to the city.

The local administration organises special stalls from Scottish whiskey pancakes to London chicken ‘tikka’.

Every year, there are some exhibitions on behalf of the British government department and this year will be no exception.

Many Indians in the UK often travel back to their home countries or other destinations for their holidays.

During this time, almost every school is closed. However, on December 25, Europe seems to be under ‘house arrest’, as the holiday season and festivities peak.

The picture of the city of Edinburgh has not changed much. Foreigners also gather here to celebrate Christmas.

The country, steeped in history, is endlessly fascinating.

Despite its rich historical significance and the grandeur of its traditions, the start of Christmas here is a bustling time, filled with activity and anticipation.