Taipei: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Taiwan early Tuesday, leaving 27 people with minor injuries and some reported damage.

The quake hit at 12:17 am and was centred 38 km southeast of Chiayi County Hall at a depth of 10 km, Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration said. The US Geological Survey measured the earthquake at a less powerful magnitude 6.

There were scattered reports of minor to moderate damage.