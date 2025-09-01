Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan kills at least 600; India ready to provide aid, says PM Modi

Kabul: An earthquake in Afghanistan's east has killed at least 610 people and injured 1,300, a spokesman for the Taliban government said Monday. The 6.0 magnitude quake late Sunday hit towns in the province of Kunar, near the city of Jalalabad in neighbouring Nangarhar province, destroying numerous villages and causing extensive damage. It struck at 11:47 pm and was just 8 kilometres deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani confirmed the casualty figures to the Associated Press, saying the late-night quake killed 610 people and injured 1,300 in Kunar. Many houses were destroyed. In Nangarhar, a dozen people died and hundreds were injured, said Qani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep anguish at the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Afghanistan, and said India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected. Modi said on X, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected."