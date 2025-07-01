Dubai conducts first test flight of aerial taxi

Dubai: Dubai has successfully completed the first test flight of an aerial taxi, a fully electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, marking a major step in its efforts to introduce sustainable and next-generation urban transport.

The aerial taxi is designed to offer fast and zero-emission travel within cities, operating with minimal noise and requiring only a small landing footprint. The aircraft has a range of up to 160 kilometres and a top speed of 320 kilometres per hour.agencies