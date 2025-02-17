‘Drone strike kills head of Hamas’

Jerusalem: An Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Monday killed the head of the militant Hamas group in the country, Israel’s military said.

The strike came on the eve of the deadline for Israel’s full withdrawal from southern Lebanon under the ceasefire agreement that ended the 14-month war between Israel and Hezbollah. The Israeli military said it killed Mohammad Shaheen, the head of Hamas’ operations department in Lebanon. The army accused Shaheen of “recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, from Lebanese territory against the citizens of the state of Israel.”

Footage circulating online showed a car engulfed in flames. The strike occurred near a Lebanese army checkpoint and Sidon’s municipal sports stadium.