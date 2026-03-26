Drone strike hits tanker in Black Sea, crew safere’

Istanbul: A Turkish-operated oil tanker that had departed from Russia was struck by a naval drone on Thursday as it approached the Black Sea entrance to the Bosporus Strait, Turkish officials said.

All 27 Turkish crew members of the Altura were unharmed in the attack, which occurred early Thursday and caused damage to the bridge and engine room.

Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the tanker was subjected to an “attack by an unmanned sea vessel,” without saying whether Ukraine was suspected to be behind the attack.