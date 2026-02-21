Drone strike hits aid convoy in Sudan’s Kordofan; 3 killed in region

Cairo: An aid convoy was hit by drone strikes Thursday, killing three people and wounding four aid workers as it travelled to cities in central Sudan’s Kordofan region, the epicentre of fighting between the army and its rival paramilitary forces, a local doctors group said.

Sudan Doctors Network, a group that monitors violence in Sudan, said on X late Thursday that the trucks were carrying food and humanitarian supplies to the city of Kadugli and the town of Dilling in South Kordofan when they were struck in the Kartala area by drones it said belonged to the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF. It was not immediately clear which aid organization the convoy was affiliated with.

The war between the RSF and the Sudanese military erupted into a full-blown war across the country in April 2023. So far, at least 40,000 people have been killed and 12 million displaced, according to the World Health

Organisation