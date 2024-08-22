Drone attacks on military facility in Russia spark fire

Kyiv: A drone attack sparked a fire at a military facility in the Volgograd region of southern Russia on Thursday, regional officials and the country’s Ministry of Defence said.

Regional Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov said on Telegram that a “defense ministry facility” was on fire after being attacked with drones in the area of Marinovka. There were no casualties, he said.

Bocharov did not specify what was damaged but Russian Telegram channels said that drones attempted to attack a military air base near Marinovka in the village of Oktyabrsky.

Ukraine did not acknowledge the attack but it comes as Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russia, with a ground offensive into the Russian region of Kursk and drone attacks that targeted Moscow on Wednesday in what the capital’s mayor called one of the largest done attacks to date since Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Videos shared on Russian social media channels showed thick black smoke rising from the air base and an explosion in the night sky reportedly near the base.

Marinovka is about 300 kilometers east of the Ukrainian border.