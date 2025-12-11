Drone attack on Sudan oil field kills dozens

Juba: Dozens of people were killed on Tuesday evening in a drone strike near Sudan’s largest oil processing facility carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces, according to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The RSF, which has been fighting Sudan’s military since 2023, said the oil field in Heglig was attacked a day after the RSF seized the

facility near the border with South Sudan.

Both sides told The Associated Press that the exact number of dead and wounded could not immediately be confirmed. Local news outlets reported seven tribal leaders and “dozens” of RSF troopers were killed.

South Sudanese soldiers were among the dead in the attack by a Turkish-made Akinci drone, according to the RSF, which condemned the attack as a violation of international law.

Two Sudanese military officials confirmed the drone strike, which they said targeted RSF fighters.

The government of South Sudan’s Unity State confirmed three South Sudanese soldiers were killed.

A South Sudanese soldier, who witnessed the strike and spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak, estimated 25 people were killed.

South Sudanese commander Johnson Olony said in a statement that South Sudanese forces may have been sent to secure Heglig after its capture. South Sudan’s military spokesperson declined to comment.agencies