Dozens of former cops arrested in B’desh for atrocities during protests

Dhaka: Police in Bangladesh have arrested 41 former officers who are among 1,059 ex-policemen accused of committing atrocities during the 2024 student-led movement that led to the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, officials and media reports said on Monday.

Hasina, the Awami League leader, resigned and escaped to India on August 5 last year after anti-discrimination students protests against the quota system turned into a movement and ousted her 16-year regime from power. Some 1,400 people lost their lives during the protests between July and August.

The mass circulation Prothom Alo newspaper, quoting unnamed police headquarters (PHQ) officials, said surviving victims of the atrocities or the family members of the slain victims lodged hundreds of cases with police stations and court accusing the 1,059 officials of the main law enforcement agency.

The PHQ said police’s two former inspectors general (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and AKN Shahidul Haque and former police commissioners of Dhaka and Chattogram -- Mohammad Asaduzzaan and Mian Saiful Islam -- were among those who were arrested so far. Other than Haq, these officers were serving until Hasina’s departed. The highest number of 174 cases were filed against Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s former additional commissioner

Harunur Rashid.