Downing Street lit up with diyas in build-up to Diwali festivities

London: Prime Minister Keir Starmer has hailed the contributions of the British Indian community as diyas and floral decorations lit up 10 Downing Street in London in a build-up to Diwali, which falls on October 20.

While Starmer was in Egypt for the Gaza peace deal summit on Monday evening, Communities Secretary Steve Reed stepped in to light the ceremonial lamp at his official residence as part of the annual festival of lights community gathering. The Chinmaya Mission UK’s Swaranjali group of musicians opened the festivities with a rendition of the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

“Just days ago, I lit a diya in Mumbai, and earlier this evening, a diya was lit in Downing Street – as a symbol of hope, of unity, and of promise,” stated Starmer, in a message referencing his visit to India last week.

“Nowhere is that (living) bridge more visible than in the extraordinary contribution of the British Indian community. Through

your hard work, your values, and your generosity, you have shaped our economy, enriched our culture, and strengthened our national life in countless ways. agencies