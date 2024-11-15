Downing Street apologises for menu ‘mistake’ at Diwali reception

London: Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office on Friday apologised for a “mistake” in the organisation of its Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street after some British Hindus objected to non-vegetarian food and alcohol being served at the gathering.

While the statement did not make a direct reference to the menu, a spokesperson for Starmer’s office said the team acknowledged the strength of feeling on the issue and assured the community that it would not be repeated in future.

“The Prime Minister was pleased to welcome a range of communities celebrating Diwali to a reception in Downing Street,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“He paid tribute to the huge contribution the British Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities make to our country and how the government is driven by the shared values of hard work, ambition and aspiration. A mistake was made in the organisation of the event,” the spokesperson said.