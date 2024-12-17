Doval, Wang Yi to resume India-China border talks after 5 years

Beijing: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived here on Tuesday to take part in the India-China Special Representatives' talks to be held on Wednesday aimed at restoring the bilateral ties stalled for over four years’ due to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Doval will hold the 23rd round of the Special Representatives' (SR) talks with his Chinese counterpart and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and was expected to discuss a range of issues to rebuild the bilateral ties following the October 21 agreement of disengagement and patrolling in eastern Ladakh between the two countries.

Ahead of crucial talks, China said on Tuesday that it is ready to honour commitments based on the common understandings reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during their meeting at Kazan in Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on October 24.

China stands ready to work with India to deliver on important common understandings reached between our two leaders, enhance mutual trust and mutual confidence through dialogue and communication, honour our commitments and promote our bilateral relations to go back to the sound and steady growth, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing when asked about SR talks.