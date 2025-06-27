Double-decker bus carrying students plunges into English river

London: A double-decker bus carrying high school students plunged into a river in southern England on Thursday, sending the driver and four teens to the hospital and leaving more than a dozen others with minor injures, officials said.

The bus was bound for Barton Peveril Sixth Form College, a school for 16- to 18-year-olds, when it went off a road in Eastleigh. The cause of the crash was being investigated by police and the bus company.

“It must have been terrifying,” said Inspector Andy Tester of the Hampshire Constabulary. All 19 passengers on board were either able to get off the bus or were rescued, police said. The bus driver and one student had serious injuries but were expected to

survive.