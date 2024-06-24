Don’t open window shades of planes to take photos: China’s spy agency

Beijing: China’s top spy agency on Monday warned air passengers against opening window shades during take-off and landing to take photos at dual civil-military use airports after a foreigner was found snapping pictures from a mobile phone, according to a media report.

The Ministry of State Security in a post on its official WeChat account, akin X, urged passengers to comply with instructions to close window shades during take-off, landing and taxiing at dual airports. They must not take unauthorised photos or videos, or upload the content online, it said, noting that the practice was “in line with the standard approach of countries worldwide to maintain secrecy around military facilities”, the SCMP reported.