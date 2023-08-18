Donald Trump’s GOP rivals converge on Atlanta

Atlanta: Several Republican White House hopefuls are set to greet a conservative conference with hopes of making up ground against Donald Trump. But the former president’s shadow may be especially difficult to escape in the city where he was most recently indicted.

Trump will not speak at The Gathering, an Atlanta event by syndicated radio host Erick Erickson taking place Friday and Saturday about 10 miles from the jail where Trump has to surrender before next Friday on a racketeering indictment related to the 2020 election.

Six of his 2024 rivals are scheduled for onstage interviews with Erickson, an influential conservative who has been critical of Trump.

The timing sets up one more example of the struggle that Trump’s GOP opponents face. He dominates the primary polls and media attention, especially on cable news and talk radio, despite criminal indictments for alleged actions before, during and after his presidency.

Those four indictments seem to have hardened Trump’s support among core GOP voters, even as a majority of people in the United States disapprove of him.

Many party loyalists who say they are open to alternatives do not want to hear criticisms of Trump.