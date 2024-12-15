Donald Trump appoints longtime foreign policy adviser Grenell to serve as spl missions envoy

WEST PALM BEACH: President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he’s picked longtime foreign policy adviser Richard Grenell to serve as an envoy for special missions, tasking him with helping the incoming administration deal with some of the toughest foreign policy challenges.

Grenell served as ambassador to Germany during Trump’s first administration, special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations, and did a stint as acting director of national intelligence.

He was also a contender to serve as secretary of state, but Trump opted to nominate Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

“Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea,” Trump said in a posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, announcing the appointment.

Grenell during Trump’s first term developed a reputation for employing a sometimes contentious approach to diplomacy that rankled allies and the foreign policy establishment in Washington. But his style was appreciated by the president-elect who sees value in blunt talk with allies.

Grenell remained close to Trump after he left office in 2021, serving at times as a key adviser on foreign policy.

He was in the room when Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in September. Grenell has advocated for a peace deal that would preserve Ukraine’s territory while still allowing for “autonomous regions” where Russia could remain in control.

He’s also advised against expanding NATO to include Ukraine, saying — as Trump has — that the alliance shouldn’t grow until current members meet the alliance’s defense spending targets. Members of the transatlantic alliance have committed for years to spending 2% of their GDP on defense, but several countries still fall short of the target.

He was an early supporter of Trump’s 2024 campaign and held multiple events for the Republican nominee focused on economics and national security.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention, Grenell echoed Trump’s mantra that “it’s time to put America first” on the global stage and argued that China and Russia saw President Joe Biden’s

administration as weak.

Trump raised concerns during the 2024 campaign when he said he would not defend NATO members that failed to meet defense spending targets, and warned he would “encourage” Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to alliance countries that he considered “delinquent.”

Grenell downplayed Trump’s NATO criticisms, calling media reports of leaving the alliance exaggerated. He previously campaigned to Arab American voters in Michigan, despite Trump’s controversial immigration bans. Once a critic of Trump, Grenell deleted past posts

denouncing him.