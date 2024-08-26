Dhaka limps back to normal amid echoes of deadly protests

Dhaka: With the metro resuming services, buses and taxis plying regularly and university students enjoying carefree evening strolls in the gardens of the historic Curzon Hall - life seems to be returning to normal in Dhaka.

Businesses have resumed but it’s not business as usual in the capital city of Bangladesh.

Till three weeks ago, the streets of the capital were flooded with anti-government protesters, many public squares choked by the agitating masses reaching a dramatic climax on August 5 -- the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government and her fleeing to India.

The wave of the resistance has subsided and an interim government has been in place since August 8, but the streaks of rebellion remain in many streets of Dhaka.

In the past few days, several government employees have held protests in groups at the government secretariat while some demonstrators have marched in streets near the famous Ahsan Manzil and other areas to put forth their demands. Many Dhaka University students are raising their voices regularly at the Raju Memorial Site opposite the Teacher Student Centre (TSC) for holding students’ union elections at the varsity and demanding “no political interference” on the campus.

The anti-government protests have initiated a churn in Bangladesh and while education goes on, so do protests to achieve a more equitable society “free of discrimination and corruption”. Ibrahim Mahmud, a student of public administration who took part in a varsity protest earlier this week, alleged that members of Chhatra League, the student wing of the ousted Awami League, used to “harass” several fellow students in the campus.

“We have achieved our ‘second independence’, this time from the high-handedness of the Awami League and its bad influence,” he told PTI on the sidelines of the protest held at the Raju Memorial site opposite TSC. The Dhaka Metro line near the university—a major lifeline for students and a means to beat city traffic—was shut for over a month.

While the passenger services resumed on Sunday morning, two of its stations Mirpur-10 and Kazipara will remain shut.

These two stations were vandalised during the anti-government protests. Students of Dhaka University and other institutions heaved a sigh of relief as the metro services resumed after a gap of over 35 days.