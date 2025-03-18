Dhaka court orders freeze on 31 bank accounts related to Hasina, family

Dhaka: A Dhaka court on Tuesday ordered the freezing of 31 bank accounts linked to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her family members and their associates over corruption allegations against them, according to media reports.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), these bank accounts belonging to Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and their related organisations hold a total of Tk 394.6 crore (INR 281.2 crore approximately), reports Prothom Alo.

The organisations whose bank accounts have been ordered frozen include Bangladesh Awami League and Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Trust, according to a newspaper.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Monirul Islam, who is leading the inquiry team, submitted an application in this regard. In the application, the ACC said Hasina and others are trying to transfer the money

from these accounts.