Despite ‘violations’, Thailand & Cambodia’s ceasefire holds

Bangkok: Thailand and Cambodia reaffirmed their shaky ceasefire violation after days of fighting along their border, as China stepped into negotiate with the two countries.

The ceasefire reached in Malaysia was supposed to take effect at midnight on Monday, but was quickly tested.

Thailand’s army accused Cambodia of launching attacks in multiple areas early Tuesday, but Cambodia said there was no firing in any location. The Thai army then reported exchanges of gunfire into Wednesday morning but said there was no use of heavy artillery.

“Such act of aggression constitutes once again a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement by Cambodian forces and their apparent lack of good faith,” said Thailand’s Foreign Ministry in a statement Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, however, both sides appeared to have reaffirmed their commitment to a ceasefire, with representatives appearing smiling in a photo with a Chinese vice minister Sun Weidong in Shanghai.

“Cambodia and Thailand reiterated to China their commitment to the ceasefire consensus and expressed appreciation for China’s positive role in de-escalating the situation,” a statement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

China said the informal meeting was its “latest diplomatic effort” and it was playing a “constructive role in resolving their border dispute,” according to the same statement.

The fighting Tuesday night occurred in Phu Makhuea, a mountain in a disputed area next to Thaikand’s Sisaket province. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, agreed on Monday to an “unconditional” halt.