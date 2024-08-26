Despite regime change, Dhaka’s traffic facing chaos due to protests

Dhaka: Dhaka’s roads, known for its notorious traffic, have become more chaotic as sporadic protests by various organisations have led to severe congestion, leaving commuters stranded and scrambling for alternative routes.

On Monday morning, rickshaw pullers blocked the Shahbagh intersection to demand a ban on battery-operated auto rickshaws and other issues, stopping all traffic on nearby roads. The protest began around 10:30 a.m.

The rickshaw pullers protesting at Shahbagh claimed that autorickshaw drivers were charging too little—Tk20 (approx Rs 14) instead of the standard Tk50 (approx Rs 35)—from passengers, which meant they weren’t getting any business.

They also pointed out that autorickshaws, which previously operated in the alleys, now run on main roads, ignoring traffic rules and causing traffic jams and accidents.

This situation has worsened the already chaotic traffic and led to a shortage of public transportation options for commuters.

On Sunday, the city’s traffic came to a standstill in key locations including the High Court, Motsho Bhaban, Shahbagh, Science Lab, and Dhanmondi. Protesters took to the streets in these areas to voice their demands, further aggravating the already notorious traffic situation in Dhaka.

Many commuters found themselves abandoning their vehicles and walking to their destinations due to the prolonged congestion.

“I was stuck in traffic for hours. After crossing Shahbagh and reaching the High Court area, my vehicle came to a halt. I had no choice but to get out and continue on foot,” said Rakibul Hasan, a commuter travelling from Dhanmondi to Paltan.