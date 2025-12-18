Deposed Nepal PM Oli seeks third term to lead CPN-UML

Kathmandu: Nepal’s CPN-UML on Wednesday voted to elect its leader with deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli facing a tough challenge from senior leader Ishwor Pokharel to retain the position he has held for over 10 years.

Oli, who is seeking a third consecutive term, and Pokharel are the only two candidates for the post of chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) in the contest that is being held three months after Oli’s government was forced to resign following a student-led protest.Pokharel, 71, is giving Oli, 73, a tough fight after receiving the backing of former President Bidya Devi Bhandari, his rival in the presidential election.

Voting began in the morning at the 11th General Convention at Kathmandu’s Bhrikutimandap and will continue till midnight, party sources said, adding, the results will be announced soon after the voting concludes.

“The voting began at 9 am after candidates, Oli and Pokharel, cast their votes using electronic voting machines. In total, 2,263 general convention representatives are exercising their voting rights,” said a party official. The election was earlier supposed to be held on Tuesday, but due to a technical problem, it was delayed by 24 hours. Observers are keenly watching the UML election this time as it is happening shortly after Oli’s ouster from power following the Gen Z movement.