Denmark votes in early election amid US designs on Greenland

Copenhagen:Danish voters went to the polls Tuesday in a general election, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen seeking a third term at the helm of the Scandinavian country after a standoff with US President Donald Trump over the future of the kingdom’s semiautonomous territory of Greenland.

More than 4.3 million people are eligible to have their say in the vote for the new Folketing or parliament, in Copenhagen, which is elected for a four-year term. Frederiksen called the election in February, several months before she had to in apparent hopes that her resolute image in the crisis over Greenland would help her with voters in the European Union and NATO member country.

In her second term, her support had waned as the cost of living rose, something that, along with pensions and a potential wealth tax, has been a prominent campaign issue.

The 48-year-old centre-left Social Democrat is known for strong support of Ukraine in its defence against Russia.