Denmark says its sovereignty not negotiable

Copenhagen: Denmark’s prime minister insisted that her country can’t negotiate on its sovereignty on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said he agreed on a “framework of a future deal” on Arctic security with the head of NATO. Trump said the outcome would be “all the military access we want” to Greenland.

Trump on Wednesday abruptly scrapped the tariffs he had threatened to impose on eight European nations to press for US control over Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. It was a dramatic reversal hours after he insisted he wanted to get the island “including right, title and ownership” — though he also said he would not use force.

Much about the potential deal remained unclear on Thursday, though Trump said in a Fox Business interview that “we’re going to have total access to Greenland.”

“We’re going to have all the military access we want,” he added. Trump said the deal, if completed, will also allow for the United States to install an element of his “Golden Dome,” part of a multibillion dollar missile defense system, in Greenland.agencies