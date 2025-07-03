Denmark launches its EU presidency

Aarhus: Denmark launched its presidency of the European Union on Thursday with a call for Europe to unite to take on war in Ukraine and chaos caused by US President Donald Trump’s global tariff hike which are likely to mark the Nordic country’s six-month term at the helm of the world’s biggest trading bloc.

“We have war on European soil. We face trade wars, and new tariffs, and we have our closest ally, in the United States, turning increasingly inward,” said Danish European Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre. “Europe can no longer be in the shadow of the United States. We need now to stand on our own two feet.”

Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were in the western city of Aarhus for a day of celebratory events as Denmark started its eighth EU presidency since joining in 1973.

Presidencies rotate between the 27 EU member countries every six months. The nation in charge sets policy priorities and organizes the bloc’s working agenda. It’s supposed to act as an “honest broker,” setting aside national interests to foster consensus.

Denmark is entering its term with the motto “A Strong Europe in a Changing World.” Its aim is to help ensure the EU can take responsibility for its own security, boost economic competitiveness and tackle climate change.