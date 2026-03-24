Denmark heads to parliamentary polls amid Trump shadow

COPENHAGEN: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s Social Democrats are headed ‌for their weakest result in more than a century in Tuesday’s parliamentary election, yet she is favoured to stay in power after a vote shadowed by US President Donald Trump’s push to take control of Greenland.

Trump’s repeated calls to annex Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, have injected a rare geopolitical charge into the campaign ahead of the election, even as ​voters remain primarily focused on welfare, inequality and the cost of living. Opinion polls indicate that Frederiksen received a small boost when Trump’s Greenland ​rhetoric intensified earlier this year, particularly after the U.S. president refused to rule out the use of military force.

But the Greenland issue has since moved to a less heated diplomatic track and has been overtaken by domestic concerns over the cost of living, Frederiksen’s proposal ​for a wealth tax on the rich, and ongoing debates about immigration policy.

Frederiksen, who has led Denmark since 2019, is seeking a ​third term, though her grand coalition government, the first to bridge the left-right divide in more than 40 years, is projected to lose its parliamentary majority.

Frederiksen herself has made clear she sees the election as a test of leadership as much as policy, promoting herself as a safe pair of hands at a time of war in Ukraine ​and the Middle East and to handle Trump’s pressure. “To a large degree, this election is about Mette Frederiksen,” said Hans Engell, a veteran political ​analyst, adding that, while some voters view her as the right person at a time of crisis, others see her as too authoritarian.

Her Social Democrats, whose tough asylum ‌reforms had alienated some traditional supporters on the left, have recovered in polls since the Greenland crisis, rising from a December low of 17% to around 21%. But the left-leaning bloc is still expected to fall short of the 90 seats needed for a majority in Denmark’s 179-seat Folketing, with projections pointing to around 85 seats. Agencies