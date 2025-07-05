Democrats see Trump’s big bill as key to their comeback; seems not be so easy

Windsor Heights: It is big and it is beautiful, says President Donald Trump.

But for many Democratic leaders, the tax break and spending cut package adopted by Trump’s Republican allies in Congress Thursday represents the key to the Democratic Party’s resurgence.

Even before the final vote was tallied, Democratic officials were finalising ambitious plans for rallies, voter registration drives, attack ads, bus tours and even a multiday vigil — all designed to highlight the most controversial elements of Trump’s “big beautiful” bill: the deep cuts to the nation’s safety net that will leave nearly 12 million more Americans without health coverage and millions of others without food assistance, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Indeed, in political battlegrounds across Alaska and Iowa, Pennsylvania and California, Democrats have already begun to use Trump’s bill to bludgeon their

Republican rivals. Democrats are promising that the

package — Trump’s biggest domestic policy achievement to date — will be the defining issue of every major election between now and next

fall’s high-stakes midterms. “One thing is abundantly

clear: Republicans own this mess and it’s an albatross around their necks heading into the midterms,” Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin told The Associated Press.

“This is the least popular legislation in modern history, and the more voters learn about it, the more they hate it. That’s a clear directive for Democrats -- we’re going to make sure every single voter knows who is responsible.” Even with early public opinion on their side, however, it’s far from certain that the Republican budget bill will be the political winner Democrats hope.

The Democratic brand remains deeply unpopular, the party has no clear leader, its message is muddled and

core elements of the Democratic base are frustrated and drifting. Some of the bill’s changes won’t take effect until after the 2026 midterms, so voters may not have felt the full impact by the time they vote. At the same time, it’s unclear how many voters are paying attention to the Washington-based debate.

The Democratic super PAC Priorities USA warned this week that Democrats

must work harder if they want their message to break through the polarised media environment.

“We can’t just assume that because we’re angry that the voters that we need to communicate with are angry. Everyone needs to step up and realise the enormous challenge that’s in front of us,” Executive Director Danielle Butterfield said. “We’re nowhere near a good starting place.”

At its core, the bill’s priority is USD 4.5 trillion in tax breaks enacted in Trump’s first term that would expire if Congress failed to act, along with new ones.