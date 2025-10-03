Dementia now the leading cause of death in Australia

Adelaide: Most of us know dementia – a broad term for several disorders involving declines in memory, language and thinking – can severely affect daily life.

But dementia is now the leading cause of death for Australians.

Earlier this month, data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found 17,400 people died in 2023 due to dementia. This is 9.5 per cent of all deaths.

But it can also be an associated factor in death, accounting for a further 15,000 deaths in 2023. This is considered dying with dementia.

Studies suggest dementia deaths may be even higher, as under-reporting on death certificates is common.

Dementia is a neuro-degenerative condition associated with progressive death of cells within the brain. The most common form is Alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for 60–70 per cent of all cases.

People with dementia experience declines in cognitive function that interfere with their everyday life, including memory loss, difficulty communicating, or trouble thinking. They might also experience changes in their mood, behaviour or personality.

As dementia progresses, cell loss spreads throughout the brain. Eventually it reaches regions such as the brainstem, which are important for vital functions, such as breathing and swallowing.

In some cases, these effects on the brain can cause death. But they can also lead to other complications, which can then be fatal.