Defence leaders meet amid dissent over tanks for Ukraine

Ramstein Air Base: Defence leaders gathered at Ramstein Air Base in Germany heard an impassioned plea for more aid Friday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they struggled to resolve ongoing dissent over who will provide battle tanks and other military aid to his embattled country.

“This is a crucial moment. Russia is regrouping, recruiting and trying to re-equip,” U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin warned as the meeting opened. Zelenskyy, speaking live via video link, told the gathering that “terror does not allow for discussion.” He said “the war started by Russia does not allow delays.” Calling it a decisive moment for Ukraine and a “decisive decade for the world,” Austin said the group’s presence in Germany signalled their unity and

commitment.