Deep feeling of relief: UK PM Keir Starmer

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined other world leaders in Egypt on Monday for an international summit where the details of a peace plan for Gaza is due to be agreed, after the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire saw the release of Israeli hostages.

In a statement from 10 Downing Street in London, Starmer expressed a “deep sense of relief” at the hostage release after the ceasefire, which came into effect on Friday.

“I share the deep feeling of relief as Avinatan Or and other hostages are released today; but this is also a stark reminder of the treatment that he has been subject to at the hands of Hamas, and the atrocities that shook the world two years ago,” said Starmer.

“Having met his family, I know that no one can truly understandthe torture and agony they suffered for two drawn out years and my thoughts are with them,” he said.

It refers to the remaining hostages being released by Hamas after being held in Gaza since the attack on October 7, 2023, in exchange for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.