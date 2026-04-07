Declare TTP terrorist body, Pak tells Taliban

Lahore: Pakistan has demanded that Afghanistan formally declare TTP as a terrorist organisation and dismantle its infrastructure as a precondition to resolve the ongoing border conflict between the two countries, local media reported on Monday.

Islamabad put forward three core demands last week during a meeting between representatives of Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban

in the Chinese city of Urumqi, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The China-facilitated talks are the first major diplomatic engagement between the two neighbours since Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in late February to target terrorist “hideouts”

in Afghanistan. The talks represent a cautious but important effort to stabilise Pakistan-Afghanistan ties.“The three demands put forward by Islamabad include Kabul formally declaring the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) a terrorist organisation, dismantling its infrastructure, and providing verifiable proof of the action,” the report said, quoting sources.

These demands form the basis of Pakistan’s negotiating position, which has hardened amid persistent security concerns, the sources said.

According to the report, a framework is under discussion that could pave the way for a possible understanding between the two sides.

It includes a “ceasefire arrangement, counterterrorism assurances from the Afghan Taliban, dismantling of terror sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, and measures to facilitate secure trade routes”.

It also envisages the establishment of a more structured and institutionalised dialogue mechanism between Islamabad and Kabul, as both sides have sent technical-level delegations to Urumqi, reflecting the operational nature of the discussions.agencies