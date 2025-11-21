Death toll reaches 33 in some of deadliest Israeli strikes in Gaza

Deir Al-Balah: A pair of Israeli strikes in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis early Thursday killed five people, according to hospital officials, bringing the death toll from airstrikes in the Palestinian territory over a roughly 12-hour period to 33. The strikes have been some of the deadliest since Oct. 10 when a US-brokered ceasefire came into force.

The renewed escalation came after Israel said its soldiers had come under fire in Khan Younis on Wednesday. Israel said no soldiers were killed and responded with strikes.

Officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said they received the bodies of 17 people, including five women and five children, following four Israeli airstrikes targeting tents sheltering displaced people.

In Gaza City, two airstrikes on a building killed 16 people, including seven children and three women, according to officials at the

Al-Shifa hospital in the northern part of the city, where the bodies were taken.

Hamas condemned the Israeli strikes as a “shocking massacre.” In a statement, the group denied firing toward Israeli troops.

Hospital officials said the bodies came from both sides of a line established in last month’s ceasefire.

The boundary splits Gaza in two, leaving the border zone under Israeli military control while the area beyond it is meant to serve as a safe zone. Israeli strikes have decreased since the ceasefire agreement took effect, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, though they have not stopped entirely.

The ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, reported more than 300 deaths since the truce began, an average of more than seven per day.

Each side has accused the other of violating its terms, which include increasing the flow of aid into Gaza and returning hostages — dead or alive — to Israel.

The deaths are among the more than 69,000 Palestinians killed since Israel launched its sweeping offensive more than two years ago in response to Hamas-led militants abducting 251 people and killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war.

Gaza’s Health Ministry, part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, maintains detailed

records seen as a reliable estimate by the UN and many independent experts.