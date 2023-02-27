Death toll in Italy tragedy rises to 62

Steccato Di Cutro: The death toll rose to 62 in the migrant tragedy off Italy’s southern coast after rescue crews recovered three more bodies on Monday, driving home once again the desperate and dangerous boat crossings of people seeking to reach Europe.

Dozens more were believed to be missing.

Children were among the dead after a wooden boat broke up in stormy seas on the reefs near the Calabrian coast on Sunday.

At least 80 people survived, but more were feared dead given survivor reports that the boat, which set off from Turkey last week, had carried about 170 people.