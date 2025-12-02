Death toll in Hong Kong apartment fire rises to 151

Hong Kong: Hong Kong authorities on Monday said the death toll from a deadly apartment complex blaze has risen to 151 after more bodies were found.

Tsang Shuk-yin, the head of Hong Kong police’s casualty enquiry unit, told reporters at the scene that teams had located another five bodies during searches throughout the day.

They also recovered the bodies of three people who had already

been found by firefighters but could not immediately be retrieved.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday in the complex on the outskirts of Hong Kong and wasn’t completely extinguished until Friday morning.

Tsang said 104 people are still unaccounted for. agencies