Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza rises to 25

Deir al-Balah: The death toll from Israeli strikes in the central Gaza Strip rose to 25, including five children, as more bodies were recovered, while officials said that 13 people were killed in airstrikes in Lebanon on Friday.

Sixteen people had initially been reported killed in two strikes on Thursday on the Gaza Strip’s central Nuseirat refugee camp, but officials from the Al-Aqsa hospital said bodies continued to be brought in.

Overall, the hospital said they had received 21 dead from the strikes, including some transferred from the Awda hospital, where they had been brought the day before.

One of the strikes killed an 18-month-old and his 10-year-old sister — the children’s mother was missing as of Friday while the father was killed by an Israeli airstrike four months ago, the family told The Associated Press at Aqsa hospital.

Strikes on a motorcycle in Zuwaida and on a house in Deir al-Balah on Friday killed four more people, the hospital officials said, bringing the overall toll to 25.

The Israeli military told the AP that it had hit a Hamas infrastructure site and a militant who was operating in the area of Nuseirat, but did not comment on the other strikes.

It said it was aware of reports of civilian casualties and was investigating.

Israel’s blistering offensive on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians since October 7 last year, say health officials inside Gaza who do not distinguish between civilians and combatants. They say more than half of the dead are women and children.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday that a total of 55 people had been killed in the past

24 hours and that another 196 had been wounded.

Israel began bombarding Gaza after the Hamas attack on Israel Oct. 7, when the militants killed roughly 1,200 people and took some 250 hostages back to Gaza. Despite growing pressure from the United States and others in the international community for a ceasefire

both in Gaza and Lebanon, Israel’s air force launched multiple attacks in Lebanon Friday.

In an attack in the northeastern Baalbek-Hermel region, eight people were killed when a home was hit in the village of Amhaz and two more were killed in the village of Taraya, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported. In recent days, Israel has intensified its

airstrikes on the northeastern city of Baalbek and nearby villages, as well as different parts of southern Lebanon.

Three more people were killed and five wounded in an airstrike on the edge of Qamatiyeh, southeast of Beirut, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.