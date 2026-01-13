Death toll from Iran's protests reaches at least 646, expected to rise further

Dubai: The death toll from Iran's nationwide protests has reached at least 646 people killed, activists said Tuesday, with the number expected to rise further. The toll comes from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate throughout multiple years of demonstrations. It relies on a network of activists inside Iran that confirms all reported fatalities. With communications blocked in Iran, the AP has been unable to independently confirm the group's toll. Iran's government has not provided casualty figures for the demonstrations.