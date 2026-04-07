Death toll from extreme weather in Afghanistan increases to 110

Kabul: The death toll from extreme weather that has triggered widespread flooding and landslides in many parts of Afghanistan has increased to at least 110, authorities said Monday, with another seven people missing and more heavy rain forecast.

Storms and heavy rainfall began across Afghanistan about 12 days ago, affecting most of the country’s 34 provinces.

Over the past 24 hours alone, 11 people have died and six have been injured, the Disaster Management Authority said. Seven people were reported missing in separate incidents, all believed to have been carried away by floodwater.agencies