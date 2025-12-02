Death toll crosses 450 mark in Sri Lanka

Colombo: The death toll in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka rose to 465 on Tuesday, with the island nation bracing for worsening conditions as increased rainfall is forecast in several regions in the coming days.

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining

the country’s disaster-response capacity. A report by the Disaster Management Centre on Tuesday at 6 pm showed that 465 people have been killed, with 366 missing, in catastrophic floods and

landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

The department requested the general public’s attention to future forecasts and bulletins.