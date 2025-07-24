Death toll across Pakistan reaches 234 in monsoon floods

Lahore: Monsoon rains have triggered floods in many parts of Pakistan, claiming 234 lives – most of them from Punjab province – since the end of June, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Wednesday.

With the government warning of flood risk in major rivers and adjoining streams in Punjab from July 22

to 24, authorities are continuing evacuation efforts and urging people to shift along with their cattle, as floodwaters have damaged houses, fields and road

infrastructure.

Residents in Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang and Nankana Sahib, all in Punjab province, were being moved to safer locations due to the rising water levels in the Chenab, Indus and Jhelum rivers through the day,

officials said.