Deadly heat waves threaten older people as Summer nears

Phoenix: Paramedics summoned to an Arizona retirement community last summer found an 80-year-old woman slumped inside her mobile home, enveloped in the suffocating 99-degree (37 C) heat she suffered for days after her air conditioner broke down.

Efforts to revive her failed, and her death was ruled environmental heat exposure aggravated by heart disease and diabetes.

In America’s hottest big metro, older people like the Sun Lakes mobile home resident accounted for most of the 77 people who died last summer in broiling heat inside their homes, almost all without air conditioning.

Now, the heat dangers long known in greater Phoenix are becoming familiar nationwide as global warming creates new challenges to protect the aged.

From the Pacific Northwest to Chicago to North Carolina, health clinics, utilities and local governments are being tested to keep older people safe when temperatures soar.

They’re adopting rules for disconnecting electricity, mandating when to switch on communal air conditioning and improving communication with at-risk people living alone.

Situated in the Sonoran Desert, Phoenix and its suburbs are ground zero for heat-associated deaths in the US. Such fatalities are so common that Arizona’s largest county keeps a weekly online tally during the six-month hot season from May through October. Temperatures this year were already hitting the high 90s the first week of April.

A WARMING WORLD

“Phoenix really is the model for what we’ll be seeing in other places,” said researcher Jennifer Ailshire, a native of the desert city now at the

University of Southern California’s Leonard Davis School of Gerontology where she studies how environmental factors affect health and aging.

“The world is changing rapidly and I fear we are not acting fast enough to teach people how harmful rising temperatures can be.”

A 2021 study estimated more than a third of US heat deaths each year can be attributed to human-caused global warming. It found more than 1,100 deaths a year from climate change-caused heat in some 200 US cities, many in the East and Midwest, where people often don’t have air conditioning or are not acclimated to hot weather.

Another study showed that in coming decades dangerous heat will hit much of the world at least three times as hard as climate change worsens.

Isolated and vulnerable, the heat victims last year during Maricopa County’s deadliest summer on record included a couple in their 80s without known relatives, an 83-year-old woman with dementia living alone after her husband entered hospice care and a 62-year-old Rwandan refugee whose air conditioner broke down.

While most of the county’s confirmed 378 heat-associated deaths were outdoors, those who died indoors were especially vulnerable because of isolation, mobility issues or medical problems as outside summertime highs hit 115 degrees (46.1 C).

Older people of color, with a greater tendency for chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure are especially at risk.

In Chicago, three African American women in their 60s and 70s died in spring 2022 when the centrally controlled

heating in their

housing complex remained on and the air conditioning was off despite unseasonable 90-degree weather in mid-May.

An undetermined number of older people died during the summer of 2021 when an unexpected heat wave swept

across the US Pacific Northwest.

Canada reported that coroners confirmed more than 600 people died from the heat in neighboring British Columbia.

CHECKING ON OLDER PEOPLE

Many US cities, including Phoenix, have plans to protect people during heat waves, opening cooling centres and distributing bottled water.

But many older people need personalized attention, said Dr. Aaron Bernstein, who directs the Centre Climate, Health, and the Global Environment at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“If you are elderly and sick you are unlikely to get into an Uber or bus to get to a cooling centre” said Bernstein, who vividly recalls a 1995 heat wave that killed 739 mostly older people in Chicago, his hometown.

“So many were socially isolated and at tremendous risk.”

Sociologist Eric M. Klinenberg, who wrote about the catastrophe in his book

“Heat Wave: A Social Autopsy of Disaster in Chicago,” has noted social contacts can protect older people during disasters.