Deadly floods hit US Southeast

Louisville (US): Heavy rains and severe flooding hit the southeastern US, with Kentucky reporting one fatality. Floodwaters submerged buildings and vehicles, while mudslides blocked roads in Virginia. Kentucky and West Virginia declared emergencies as flash flooding threatened multiple states, with parts of western Kentucky expecting up to 20 centimetres of rain. Authorities carried out water rescues, and shelters were opened for displaced residents.

The National Weather Service warned of a “potentially historic” flood event, urging people to stay off the roads. Flash flood warnings were issued across Tennessee, Arkansas, and the Ohio Valley. The Kentucky River was forecast to crest nearly 4.3 metres above flood stage, forcing a hospital in Jackson to close its emergency department.

Meanwhile, heavy snow blanketed the Northeast, with up to 30 centimetres expected in parts of New England and New York.

Ice accumulations made driving hazardous and threatened power outages. Snow and arctic air swept across the Midwest, with eastern Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin affected.

Meteorologists warned of an extreme polar vortex, with wind chills dropping as low as minus 60°C in parts of Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Denver saw temperatures dip to minus 10°C, with shelters opened for rough sleepers.

California faced mudslides after its strongest storm of the year, with burnt hillsides at risk and debris flows damaging homes in Sierra Madre. The Sierra Nevada saw nearly two metres of snow, disrupting travel. An avalanche at Mammoth Mountain injured a ski patrol worker.

Authorities are monitoring conditions as more snow, rain, and freezing temperatures approach.