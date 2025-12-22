Days after Osman Hadi's killing, another Bangladesh student leader shot in head

Dhaka: Days after the death of student leader Osman Hadi, another leader was shot in Bangladesh on Monday. The victim, identified as Motaleb Shikder, was shot in Khulna as assailants targeted his head, the Daily Star reported.According to the report, Shikder is a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), working as its Khulna divisional chief and central organiser of NCP Sramik Shakti.

“Miscreants opened fire targeting his head around 11:45 AM, and he was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition,” the newspaper outlet quoted Animesh Mondol, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Sonadanga Model Police Station, as saying.

The officer said that Motaleb was out of danger, adding that the bullet entered through one side of his ear, pierced the skin, and exited through the other side. The National Citizen Party was initiated by the Students Against Discrimination and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee in Bangladesh following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The party was established on February 28 earlier this year as the first student-led political party in the history of Bangladesh.