Days after hijack, Pak’s Jaffar Express back on track amid tight security

Peshawar: Days after the Jaffar Express was attacked and hijacked by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants, the train resumed operations and departed from Pakistan’s Peshawar Cantt Railway Station for Quetta on Thursday, amid tight security measures.

Federal minister Amir Maqam saw off the train’s passengers and offered prayers at Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A total of 280 passengers are onboard the train, including 28 travelling from Peshawar to Quetta. The return journey, with the train decorated with the national flag, colourful flags, and balloons, is scheduled for Friday.

The BLA militants ambushed the Jaffar Express in Bolan district of Balochistan on March 11. The militants killed 21 passengers and four soldiers before the Army eliminated all 33 terrorists on March 12.

After a 34-hour journey, the train is expected to reach Quetta on Friday at 5 PM. Railway officials stated that the Jaffar Express is the only train that passes through all four provinces and provides services

to passengers.