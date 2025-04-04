Danish PM lashes out at US on visit to Greenland

Nuuk: Denmark’s Prime Minister has told the US during a visit to Greenland that “you cannot annex another country,” even with the argument that international security is at stake.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, said on Friday that Copenhagen “should focus on the fact that the Greenlanders don’t want to be a part of Denmark.”

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen was wrapping up a three-day visit to the strategically critical Arctic island on Friday as US President Donald Trump seeks control of Greenland. He argues that Greenland, a semiautonomous territory belonging to the Kingdom of Denmark, is critical to US security. A week ago, Vice-President JD Vance visited a remote US military base in Greenland and accused Denmark of underinvesting in the territory.

Frederiksen pushed back against the US criticism. Speaking in English, she said that “if we let ourselves be divided as allies, then we do our foes a favour. And I will do everything that I can to prevent that from happening.”

“When you ask our businesses to invest in the US, they do. When you ask us to spend more on our defence, we do; and when you ask of us to strengthen security in the Arctic, we are on the same page,” she said.