Danish officials believe drone flyovers at four airports meant to sow fear

Copenhagen: Drones flew over Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark overnight Wednesday into Thursday, as well as three smaller airports in the country, but it was not immediately clear who was behind the incidents, authorities said.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen called it a “hybrid attack” because the flights all occurred within roughly the same timeframe. He added that it appeared a “professional actor” was behind the “systematic” flights, without providing additional details during a news conference Thursday morning. Authorities said there was no danger to the public.

The goal of the flyovers was to sow fear and division, Danish Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard said Thursday, adding that the country will seek additional ways to neutralise drones including proposing legislation to allow infrastructure owners to shoot them down. Flights were halted for several hours at Aalborg Airport, which also serves as a military base.