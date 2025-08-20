Dangerous heat descends on California, Southwest

Los Angeles: A dangerous heat wave descended on much of California and the US Southwest, with triple-digit temperatures expected along with a higher risk of wildfires.

Officials opened cooling centres this week in Los Angeles, where residents are warned to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered state firefighting resources deployed in areas where

blazes could ignite.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning for Southern California starting Wednesday into the weekend.

If outdoor activities can’t be avoided, forecasters say, they should be moved to early morning hours. And everyone should hydrate.

Downtown Los Angeles was forecast to reach 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 degrees Celsius), while valleys to the north braced for temperatures as high as 108 F (42 C). It will be several degrees hotter in desert areas.

Candice Catlett, who uses a wheelchair, rolled herself toward some shade as temperatures started spiking Tuesday in downtown LA.

“It’s sizzling hot out here,” Catlett said. “I have sunblock. Hopefully, I can find some cold water. I’m trying to stay out of the direct sun.”agencies