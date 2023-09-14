Cypher case: Pak court rejects bail application of Imran Khan, his aide

Islamabad: A special court in Pakistan on Thursday rejected the bail application of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in the cypher case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets, quashing his hopes of an early release.

Special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who heard the bail applications of Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, announced the reserved verdict after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party counsels completed their arguments.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel maintained that no other leader has been subjected to political victimisation to the extent the PTI chairperson is facing.