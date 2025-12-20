Cyclone-hit Sri Lanka’s recovery fund exceeds $13.8mn: Official

Colombo: Cyclone-hit Sri Lanka’s rebuilding fund has exceeded USD 13.8 million through contributions, a top finance ministry official said on Friday.

Contributions to the ‘Rebuild Sri Lanka Fund’ have come from well-wishers, supporters, local entrepreneurs, organisations, businesses, overseas Sri Lankans, other organisations assisting the island nation and even some foreign diplomats stationed in the capital.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake constituted the Fund in the immediate aftermath of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah last month.

“Based on the update that has been received from the Treasury Operations department of the Ministry of Finance, we are happy to share that as of today, the total amount received is LKR 4,286 million,” Treasury Secretary Harshana Suriyapperuma said.

The amount, which equals USD 13.86 million, comprises deposits of LKR 4,263 million direct deposits into the bank accounts as well as LKR 23 million received in foreign currencies, signifying a total of over LKR 4.2 billion.